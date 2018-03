BRIEF-United Natural Foods Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share Of $0.99

March 8 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc:

* UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BILLION TO $10.16 BILLION

* Q2 SALES $2.53 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.45 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.94, REVENUE VIEW $9.92 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, COMPANY RECORDED A PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME NON-CASH NET TAX BENEFIT OF $21.9 MILLION