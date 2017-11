Nov 3 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd

* Qtrly net profit after tax S$‍883​ million versus S$791 million

* Qtrly ‍net interest income increased 4% to S$1.41 billion​‍​

* ‍As at 30 September 2017, amount of non-performing loans grew 7% year-on-year

* Fully-loaded common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) rose to 13.8% as at 30 Sept 2017​