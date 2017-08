BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says qtrly net profit after tax S$845 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd

* qtrly net profit after tax s$ 845 million versus s$801 million a year ago

* Qtrly net interest income s$ 1,356 million versus s$1,211 million

* as at June 30, NPL ratio was 1.5 percent versus 1.4 percent a year ago

* qtrly net interest margin 1.75 percent versus 1.68 percent a year ago

* as at June 30, cet1 capital adequacy ratio 13.8 percent versus 13.1 percent a year ago

* an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share has been declared in respect of fy ending 31 dec 2017