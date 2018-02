Feb 5 (Reuters) - United Overseas Insurance Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$32.9 MILLION VERSUS S$23.1 MILLION

* ‍FY GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN S$103.7 MILLION VERSUS S$106.9 MILLION

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 14 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY ‍NET EARNED PREMIUM S$43. 4 MILLION VERSUS S$45 MILLION

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 5 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED 31 DEC 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)