Jan 24 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc:

* UNITED RENTALS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.37

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.45

* Q4 REVENUE $1.922 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.87 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK AND ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM​

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE ‍ $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍ FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING MERGER AND RESTRUCTURING RELATED PAYMENTS, $1.3 BILLION TO $1.4 BILLION​