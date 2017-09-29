FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Rentals says co, subsidiaries entered into a lender joinder agreement
#Bonds News
September 29, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-United Rentals says co, subsidiaries entered into a lender joinder agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* United Rentals Inc- on September 29, 2017, co, subsidiaries entered into a lender joinder agreement - SEC Filing

* United Rentals - pursuant to agreement lenders to provide additional U.S. Revolving credit commitments of $500 million under agreement dated Mar 31, 2015

* United Rentals Inc- pursuant to agreement, aggregate amount available under loan facility was increased to $3 billion

* United Rentals Inc - AbL facility matures on June 8, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2fycDkg) Further company coverage:

