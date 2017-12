Dec 1 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc:

* UNITED RENTALS INC - ON DECEMBER 1, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO THIRD AMENDED & RESTATED RECEIVABLES PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* UNITED RENTALS SAYS ‍UNDER TERMS PURCHASE LIMIT FOR FACILITY, COMMITMENTS OF BANKS UNDER FACILITY INCREASED FROM $675 MILLION TO $775 MILLION​ - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2kf3Id2] Further company coverage: