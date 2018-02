BRIEF-United Reports January 2018 Operational Performance

Feb 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED REPORTS JANUARY 2018 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - JANUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 1.8 PERCENT

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍UAL‘S JANUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 1.2 POINTS COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017​

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - JANUARY CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.3 PERCENT

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 2.0 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: