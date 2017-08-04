BRIEF-United States Cellular reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Aug 4 (Reuters) - United States Cellular Corp
* U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $963 million versus I/B/E/S view $949.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14
* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly churn rate for postpaid 1.13% versus 1.29% in Q1
* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly churn rate for prepaid was 4.93% versus 5.69% in Q1
* United States Cellular Corp - plan to continue commercial rollouts of Volte to additional markets in 2018
* United States Cellular Corp - 2017 guidance unchanged
* United states cellular corp - qtrly postpaid ARPU $44.60 versus $45.42 in Q1
* United states cellular corp - qtrly prepaid ARPU $33.52 versus $33.66 in Q1
* United states cellular corp qtrly retail postpaid net additions 23,000 versus 36,000 net additions last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: