8 days ago
BRIEF-United States Cellular reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14
August 4, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-United States Cellular reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - United States Cellular Corp

* U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $963 million versus I/B/E/S view $949.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly ‍churn rate for postpaid 1.13% versus 1.29% in Q1​

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly churn rate for prepaid was ‍4.93% versus 5.69% in Q1​

* United States Cellular Corp - ‍plan to continue commercial rollouts of Volte to additional markets in 2018​

* United States Cellular Corp - ‍2017 guidance unchanged

* United states cellular corp - qtrly ‍postpaid ARPU $44.60 versus $45.42​ in Q1

* United states cellular corp - qtrly prepaid ‍ARPU $33.52 versus $33.66​ in Q1

* United states cellular corp qtrly ‍retail postpaid net additions 23,000 versus 36,000 net additions last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

