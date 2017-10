Oct 26 (Reuters) - United States Lime & Minerals Inc

* United States Lime & Minerals reports third quarter 2017 results and declares regular quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $36.9 million

* United States Lime & Minerals Inc - ‍revenues in Q3 2017 were $36.9 million, compared to $38.7 million in comparable prior year quarter​