BRIEF-United States Steel - Co Entered Into Fourth Amended And Restated Credit Agreement Dated As Of Feb 26

March 2 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* UNITED STATES STEEL - ON FEB 26, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 26, 2018 - SEC FILING

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORP - FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS SCHEDULED MATURITY DATE UNTIL FEBRUARY 26, 2023

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORP - AMENDED AGREEMENT ALSO MAINTAINS $1.5 BILLION MAXIMUM FACILITY AMOUNT AVAILABLE TO CO FROM TIME TO TIME THEREUNDER