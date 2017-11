BRIEF-United States Steel Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.83

Oct 31 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.83

* United States Steel Corp - qtrly net sales $3.25 billion versus $2.67 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United States Steel Corp - sees ‍2017 adjusted net earnings of about $1.70 per share​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United States Steel Corp - ‍expect 2017 net earnings of approximately $323 million, or $1.83 per share