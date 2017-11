BRIEF-United States Steel Makes Voluntary Pension Contribution

Nov 27 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION REDEEMS PORTION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE IN 2021, MAKES VOLUNTARY PENSION CONTRIBUTION

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORP - ‍ON NOV22, 2017, CO ANNOUNCED WILL REDEEM FOR CASH $200 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE IN 2021​

* UNITED STATES STEEL- ‍IN ADDITION, ON NOVEMBER 20, U. S. STEEL MADE A VOLUNTARY CASH CONTRIBUTION OF $75 MILLION TO U. S. STEEL RETIREMENT PLAN TRUST​