Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers:

* Members of locals 2102, 3267 at Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel in Pueblo, Colo., ratified new, 5-year contract; covers about 750 workers

* Evraz ‍agreement will expire on Sept. 10, 2022​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)