BRIEF-United Transport and Logistics Company Forms UTLC Eurasian Rail Alliance

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Transcontainer:

* SAYS UNITED TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY (UTLC) DECIDES TO SPIN OFF UTLC – EURASIAN RAIL ALLIANCE (UTLC ERA), UTCL LOGISTICS AND UTLC FINANCE

* UTLC ERA TO BE OWNED ON PARITY BASIS (33.33% SHARES) BY RUSSIA, KAZAKHSTAN AND BELORUSSIA - RUSSIAN RAILWAYS

* UTLC ERA TO BE FORMED ON ‘NO ASSETS’ MODEL - RUSSIAN RAILWAYS

* UTLC ERA SHARE CAPITAL TO AMOUNT TO RUB 98.127 BILLION - RUSSIAN RAILWAYS

* UTLC ERA WILL CARRY OUT UTLC'S MAIN ACTIVITY ON CARGO TRANSIT IN THE TERRITORIES OF THE COUNTRIES PARTICIPATING IN THE PROJECT Source text - bit.ly/2BmNHIQ

