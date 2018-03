BRIEF-UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

March 6 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTHCARE SAYS WILL EXPAND PHARMACY DISCOUNTS TO PLAN PARTICIPANTS WHEN THEY FILL PRESCRIPTIONS VIA RETAIL PHARMACIES/HOME DELIVERY

* UNITEDHEALTHCARE SAYS NEW PROGRAM WILL APPLY TO OVER 7 MILLION PEOPLE ENROLLED IN UNITEDHEALTHCARE FULLY INSURED COMMERCIAL GROUP BENEFIT PLANS

* UNITEDHEALTHCARE - FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS