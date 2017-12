Dec 14 (Reuters) - Univar Inc:

* UNIVAR ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION OF CANADIAN TAX DISPUTE

* UNIVAR INC - CANADA REVENUE AGENCY DID NOT FILE APPEAL TO CHALLENGE FEDERAL COURT OF APPEAL‘S JUDGEMENT ISSUED ON OCT 13, 2017 IN UNIVAR‘S FAVOR

* UNIVAR - COURT DISMISSED PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ASSESSMENT OF WITHHOLDING TAXES & INTEREST RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING FROM 2007 ACQUISITION OF UNIVAR