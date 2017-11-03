FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Univar reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.28
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 3, 2017 / 10:31 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Univar reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Univar Inc

* Univar reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Univar Inc - qtrly net sales $ 2,048.7 million versus $ 1,999.7 ‍​million

* Univar Inc - ‍expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to grow mid-single digits from last year’s $134.5 million​

* ‍expects a return to normal business conditions in impacted areas due to hurricane by Q1 of 2018​

* Univar - ‍hurricane impacts tempered Q3 adjusted EBITDA by about $6 million, co expects transitory effects to continue in Q4, have similar magnitude effect​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.