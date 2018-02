Feb 22 (Reuters) - Universal Display Corp:

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.06 PER SHARE

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY - ‍BOARD APPROVED Q1 CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE, A 100% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS DIVIDEND OF $0.03 PER SHARE​