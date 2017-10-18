BRIEF-Universal Forest Products board of directors approves 3-for-1 stock split

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Universal Forest Products Inc

* UFPI board of directors approves 3-for-1 stock split; 13 percent increase in semiannual dividend

* Universal Forest Products Inc - ‍board approved 13.3 percent increase in semiannual cash dividend to $0.51 a share, equates to $0.17 per share after stock split​

* Universal Forest Products Inc - ‍stock split will increase number of outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 20.4 million to 61.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: