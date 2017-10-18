FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Universal Forest Products board of directors approves 3-for-1 stock split
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 18, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Universal Forest Products board of directors approves 3-for-1 stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Universal Forest Products Inc

* UFPI board of directors approves 3-for-1 stock split; 13 percent increase in semiannual dividend

* Universal Forest Products Inc - ‍board approved 13.3 percent increase in semiannual cash dividend to $0.51 a share, equates to $0.17 per share after stock split​

* Universal Forest Products Inc - ‍stock split will increase number of outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 20.4 million to 61.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.