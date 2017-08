July 18 (Reuters) - Universal Forest Products Inc

* UFPI posts record second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.64

* Q2 sales rose 23 percent to $1.072 billion

* Universal Forest Products Inc - In Q2 unit sales accounted for 16 percent of company's gross sales growth; higher lumber prices accounted for 7 percent