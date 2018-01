Jan 22 (Reuters) - Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd:

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD INCREMENT IN FY LOSS COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF LAST YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO EXPECTED IMPAIRMENT PROVISION FOR GOODWILL ARISING FROM RETAIL AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES