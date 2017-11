Nov 15 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc

* Universal Health Services Inc announces dividend and increase to stock repurchase program

* Universal Health Services Inc - ‍board of directors authorized a $400 million increase to its stock repurchase program​

* Universal Health Services - the ‍$400 million increase authorization to stock repurchase program will increase aggregate authorization to $1.2 billion