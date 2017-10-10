BRIEF-Universal Insurance - Property & Casualty Insurance expects gross losses from Hurricane Irma of $350-450 mln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces impact from recent hurricanes

* Universal Insurance Holdings - ‍Universal Property & Casualty Insurance anticipates gross losses relating to Hurricane Irma, Category 4 hurricane, from both Florida and other southeastern U.S. states will be $350-450 million​

* Universal Insurance Holdings- ‍in light of UPCIC’s reinsurance program, co expects to recognize net pre-tax losses relating to Hurricane Irma of only $35 million​

* Universal Insurance Holdings - ‍American Platinum Property And Casualty Insurance anticipates gross losses relating to Hurricane Irma will be $1-2 million​

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - ‍company expects no impact to Q3 2017 financial results from either Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Maria​

* Universal Insurance -‍expects to incur little or no losses relating to Hurricane Nate & affected Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, & Florida panhandle​