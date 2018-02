Feb 2 (Reuters) - Universal Logistics Holdings Inc:

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. ACQUIRES FORE TRANSPORTATION, INC.

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE WAS $34.9 MILLION

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC - ‍UNIVERSAL EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE​

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS - TO FUND ACQUISITION, CO USED AVAILABLE CASH, BORROWED ABOUT $31.3 MILLION USING MARGIN CREDIT FACILITY, AMONG OTHERS