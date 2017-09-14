FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility
September 14, 2017 / 8:43 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍Preliminary cost estimates, net of insurance, are expected to be in range of $0.03 to $0.06 per share​

* Says ‍fire originated and was contained within steel pickling area of facility​

* Says company does not expect fire to have a significant impact to our customer order deliveries

* Says ‍at this time exact cause of fire is still being investigated and damages are being assessed​

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products - ‍Co is process of making repairs in order to operate pickling operation on a limited basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

