BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal Stainless reports third quarter 2017 results in line with preliminary forecast

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 sales $50.9 million

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍quarter-end backlog of $66.2 million, up 4.3 pct sequentially​

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍Ross Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer notified company of his intention to resign from his position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: