FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal Stainless reports third quarter 2017 results in line with preliminary forecast

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 sales $50.9 million

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍quarter-end backlog of $66.2 million, up 4.3 pct sequentially​

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍Ross Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer notified company of his intention to resign from his position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.