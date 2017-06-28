BRIEF-Universal Stainless reaches early labor agreement at its Dunkirk facility

June 28 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal stainless reaches early labor agreement at its dunkirk facility

* Universal stainless & alloy products inc - current contract is scheduled to expire on october 31, 2017

* Universal stainless & alloy products - new 5-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by bargaining unit and is effective as of november 1, 2017

