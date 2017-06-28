FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal Stainless reaches early labor agreement at its Dunkirk facility
June 28, 2017 / 11:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Universal Stainless reaches early labor agreement at its Dunkirk facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal stainless reaches early labor agreement at its dunkirk facility

* Universal stainless & alloy products inc - current contract is scheduled to expire on october 31, 2017

* Universal stainless & alloy products - new 5-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by bargaining unit and is effective as of november 1, 2017

* Universal stainless & alloy products- new 5-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by bargaining unit and is effective as of nov. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

