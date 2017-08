July 31 (Reuters) - UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC:

* Q1 REVENUE OF 132.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 110.3 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* Q1 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 103.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 98.3 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2hfRoXZ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)