Nov 28 (Reuters) - UNIWHEELS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: UNIWHEELS AG: UNIWHEELS AG FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 9 MONTHS 2017 - DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH OF REVENUES AND EBITDA

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUES UP BY 21 % TO EUR 405.3 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA GROWS BY 15.9% TO EUR 59.7 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD - EUR 42.3 MILLION​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017: GUIDANCE CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)