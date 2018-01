Jan 18 (Reuters) - UNTERNEHMENS INVEST AG:

* UIAG SUBSIDIARY PLASTECH ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE OF 74.9 PERCENT IN KAUTEX HOLDING GMBH

* UIAG IS INVESTING EUR 15.5 MILLION IN THE FORM OF EQUITY AND SUBORDINATED SHAREHOLDER LOANS