FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.12
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 8 hours

BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Unum Group:

* Unum Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.09 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum Group - ‍expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for fy 2017 is at, to slightly above, upper end of range of 5 percent to 8 percent

* Unum Group qtrly total revenue $2,819.1 million versus $2,763.3 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.