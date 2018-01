Jan 23 (Reuters) - Unum Group:

* UNUM TO ACQUIRE POLAND-BASED PRAMERICA ŻYCIE

* SAYS DEAL ‍EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO ACCRETIVE TO UNUM‘S EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018​

* SAYS ‍TERMS OF SALE WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* SAYS‍ ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRAMERICA ŻYCIE TUIR SA FROM A SUBSIDIARY OF PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL​

* SAYS DEAL WILL NOT ALTER UNUM'S EARNINGS OR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK FOR 2018​