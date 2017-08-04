FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UOL Group says q2 net attributable profit was up 59 pct
August 4, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UOL Group says q2 net attributable profit was up 59 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - UOL Group Ltd:

* Net attributable profit of S$109.4 million for Q2 ended 30 June 2017, up 59 pct

* Q2 group revenue 10pct higher at S$399.1 million

* “outlook for residential and office sector improves, retail rentals remain under pressure”

* “trading conditions in asia pacific hospitality sector are expected to remain competitive amidst an uncertain economic outlook for region”

* “notwithstanding uncertainties over brexit, performance of group’s properties in midtown, london is expected to be stable” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

