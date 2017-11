Nov 20 (Reuters) - UOL Group Ltd

* Unit ‍UOL Equity Investments Pte Ltd bought 11.8 million UIC shares at average price of S$3.3072 per UIC share​

* ‍Its interest in United Industrial Corp Ltd increased to 71.9 million UIC shares or 49.78 pct of UIC’s issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)