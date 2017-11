Nov 28 (Reuters) - UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FOR NINE MONTHS TO SEPT 30 AT 1.32 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.21 BILLION NAIRA‍​

* FOR 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME 1.6 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.42 BILLION NAIRA