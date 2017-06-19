BRIEF-UPS establishes new peak shipping charge

June 19 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS establishes new peak shipping charge

* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits

* UPS - from November 19 through December 23, ups will also apply peak surcharges to large packages and packages that exceed maximum size limits

* UPS - in addition, UPS will apply a peak surcharge on specific international air shipping lanes during certain periods of year