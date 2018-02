Feb 8 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS NAMES CHRISTIANA SMITH SHI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* UPS - BOARD ‍NAMED CHRISTIANA SMITH SHI AS A UPS COMPANY DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* UPS - ‍CHRISTIANA SMITH SHI‘S APPOINTMENT TO UPS BOARD BRINGS TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: