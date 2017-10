Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS - ‍UPS plans to deliver more than 750 million packages globally in 25 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve​

* UPS - ‍deliveries between Black Friday and New Year’s Eve projected to increase 5% from 2016​

* UPS - ‍this peak season, plans to employ 95,000 temporary seasonal workers including drivers, delivery helpers, package sorters, and loaders​