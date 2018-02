Feb 1 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS COMMITS TO PURCHASE 14 ADDITIONAL 747-8F FREIGHTERS AND ORDERS 4 NEW 767S

* UPS - ALL OF NEW AIRCRAFT WILL BE ADDED TO EXISTING FLEET AND NO EXISTING AIRCRAFT ARE BEING REPLACED

* UPS - ALL 32 OF JETS WILL BE DELIVERED BY END OF 2022

* UPS - ‍AIRCRAFT WILL BE DELIVERED ON AN EXPEDITED SCHEDULE, BUILDING ON CO'S 2016 ORDER OF 14 BOEING 747-8 FREIGHTERS​