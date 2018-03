BRIEF-UQM Technologies And CNHTC Provide Update On CFIUS Application Status

March 5 (Reuters) - UQM Technologies Inc:

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES AND CNHTC PROVIDE UPDATE ON CFIUS APPLICATION STATUS

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES- ALONG WITH CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP DECIDED TO WITHDRAW JOINT APPLICATION TO COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN U.S.

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES-JOINT APPLICATION TO CFIUS FOR APPROVAL OF SECOND STAGE INVESTMENT IN STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT SIGNED BY BOTH PARTIES ON AUG 25,2017