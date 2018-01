Jan 12 (Reuters) - UQM Technologies Inc:

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FOLLOW-ON ORDER FROM DANNAR FOR MOBILE POWER STATION UTILITY VEHICLE (MPS) POWERED BY UQM ELECTRIC DRIVE SYSTEMS

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC - UQM WILL SHIP HD 950T ELECTRIC PROPULSION SYSTEMS FROM THE ORDER TO DANNAR IN EARLY 2018

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC - DANNAR IS “SOLIDLY POSITIONED” TO MEET ITS 2018 PRODUCTION DEMANDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: