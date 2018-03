Feb 28 (Reuters) - URB-IT AB (PUBL):

* PROPOSES A RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 59.6 MILLION

* ‍ONE EXISTING SHARE SHALL ENTITLE FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF THREE NEW SHARES AT PRICE OF SEK 1.00 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: APRIL 26 - MAY 11, 2018