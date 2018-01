Jan 8 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc:

* URBAN OUTFITTERS - TOTAL COMPANY NET SALES FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, INCREASED 3.6% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* URBAN OUTFITTERS - COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 2% FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

* URBAN OUTFITTERS - WHOLESALE SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 6.8% FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: