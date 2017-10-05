BRIEF-U.S. Appellate Court rules Sanofi, Regeneron can continue manufacturing PRALUENT in U.S.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* Appellate Court orders a new trial and vacates permanent injunction in ongoing patent case regarding Praluent® (alirocumab)

* ‍Sanofi - co and Regeneron do not anticipate any new trial proceedings to start in 2017

* Sanofi says U.S. Court of Appeals ruling means that co, Regeneron will continue marketing, selling, manufacturing Praluent (alirocumab) injection in U.S

* ‍Sanofi - Court has ordered new trial, vacated permanent injunction in dispute concerning Amgen's asserted patent claims for antibodies targeting PCSK9​