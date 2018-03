March 1 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* U.S. ARMY AWARDS 3M ADDITIONAL $34 MILLION FOR HELMETS OF THE FUTURE

* 3M CO - ‍U.S. ARMY HAS AWARDED CERADYNE INC, A 3M COMPANY, AN ADDITIONAL $34 MILLION TO CONTINUE SUPPLYING ITS"BALLISTIC HELMET OF FUTURE​"