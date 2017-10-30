FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-U.S. Auto parts reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Us Auto Parts Network Inc:

* U.S. Auto parts reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $73.8 million versus $73.5 million

* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - qtrly ‍gross margin was 29.6pct compared to 30.5pct​

* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - ‍continues to expect 2017 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016​

* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - ‍continues to expect 2017 net income to range between $27.0 million and $29.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

