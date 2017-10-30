BRIEF-U.S. Auto parts reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Us Auto Parts Network Inc:
* U.S. Auto parts reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 sales $73.8 million versus $73.5 million
* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - qtrly gross margin was 29.6pct compared to 30.5pct
* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - continues to expect 2017 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016
* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - continues to expect 2017 net income to range between $27.0 million and $29.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: