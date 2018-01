Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* U.S. BANCORP - DECIDED ‍ SPECIAL $1,000 BONUS FOR NEARLY 60,000 EMPLOYEES AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM PACKAGE​

* U.S. BANCORP - ‍RAISING MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 FOR ALL HOURLY EMPLOYEES AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM PACKAGE​

* U.S. BANCORP - TO MAKE ONE-TIME $150 MILLION CONTRIBUTION TO U.S. BANK FOUNDATION DUE TO TAX REFORM PACKAGE