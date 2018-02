BRIEF-U.S. Bankruptcy Court Approves Sempra Energy's Acquisition Of Oncor's Holding Company

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVES SEMPRA ENERGY‘S ACQUISITION OF ONCOR‘S HOLDING COMPANY

* SEMPRA ENERGY - U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE HAS CONFIRMED PLAN OF REORGANIZATION FOR ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS CORP

* SEMPRA ENERGY - U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT ALSO GAVE FINAL APPROVAL FOR CO TO ACQUIRE EFH & ITS ABOUT 80-PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY CO

* SEMPRA ENERGY - PUCT IS EXPECTED TO CONSIDER AN ORDER APPROVING SEMPRA ENERGY'S AND ONCOR'S JOINT CHANGE-IN-CONTROL APPLICATION AS EARLY AS MARCH 8