July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC announcement regarding a multistate outbreak of salmonella Kiambu infections linked to Yellow Maradol papayas

* U.S. CDC says 12 people have been hospitalized, including one person in New York City who died due to outbreak of salmonella Kiambu infections

* U.S. CDC on outbreak of salmonella Kiambu infections - 47 sick people have been reported from 12 states between may 17, 2017 and June 28, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2txQoUT)